Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Emera from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.50 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera stock opened at $46.87 on Tuesday. Emera has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.52.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.