Elysian 24 Hour Volume Reaches $147,608.00 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 16th. During the last week, Elysian has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar. One Elysian coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Elysian has a market cap of $307,551.86 and $147,608.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elysian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00048962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.72 or 0.00222465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00010461 BTC.

About Elysian

ELY is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.