Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 268.4% from the October 14th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Eltek stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of -2.51. Eltek has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $8.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.87%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.73% of Eltek worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

