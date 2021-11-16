Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 268.4% from the October 14th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Eltek stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of -2.51. Eltek has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $8.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.87%.
About Eltek
Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.
