Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 85,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2,484.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 194.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 24.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.