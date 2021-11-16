Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 390,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,000. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund makes up approximately 1.6% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 970,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 218,219 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,269,000 after buying an additional 188,734 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,291,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,791,000 after buying an additional 78,678 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 124,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 73,492 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

