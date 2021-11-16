Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.93 Million in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total transaction of $1,487,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 694,908 shares of company stock worth $214,929,432. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $302.17 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $215.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

