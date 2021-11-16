Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,844 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 357.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Twilio during the second quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the second quarter worth $34,000. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.51, for a total transaction of $10,206,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total value of $146,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,368 shares of company stock valued at $25,436,800 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.83.

Twilio stock opened at $309.83 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $270.70 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $331.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.70. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

