Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,225 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 9,508 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of Electronic Arts worth $22,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,927 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $189,845,000 after purchasing an additional 20,011 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,684 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 13,785 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,172,271 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $173,090,000 after buying an additional 224,805 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,418 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total value of $464,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $1,276,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,914 shares of company stock valued at $6,364,885. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.19.

NASDAQ EA opened at $141.28 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.41 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.78.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

