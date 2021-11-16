Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Electromed in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of ELMD stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.98 million, a PE ratio of 50.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. Electromed has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $13.85.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Electromed had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electromed will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Electromed by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Electromed by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Electromed during the first quarter worth $245,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Electromed during the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Electromed by 11.2% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 105,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

