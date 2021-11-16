eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Director Dale B. Wolf Purchases 24,000 Shares

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $719,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $93.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $724.88 million, a P/E ratio of -29.54 and a beta of -0.19.
eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. eHealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 18.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 592.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 2.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.
About eHealth
eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.
