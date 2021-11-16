eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Director Dale B. Wolf Purchases 24,000 Shares

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $719,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $93.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $724.88 million, a P/E ratio of -29.54 and a beta of -0.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. eHealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their price target on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 18.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 592.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 2.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

