eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.030-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $89 million-$90.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.19 million.eGain also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.010-$0.030 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eGain currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of EGAN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.04. The stock had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,649. The firm has a market cap of $346.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 0.37. eGain has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eGain will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $230,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,666.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in eGain by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of eGain by 26.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

