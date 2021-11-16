Eden (EDN) Tops One Day Volume of $80,303.00

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 15th. One Eden coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Eden has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Eden has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $80,303.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00049034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.87 or 0.00221465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00010646 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Eden (EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

