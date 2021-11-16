Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) PT Lowered to $16.00

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecovyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

NYSE:ECVT opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.82. Ecovyst has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.85.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.77 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecovyst will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at about $968,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at about $717,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at about $2,233,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at about $1,596,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

