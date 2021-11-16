E-Qure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQUR) Short Interest Up 800.0% in October

E-Qure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQUR) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EQUR opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. E-Qure has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.52.

E-Qure (OTCMKTS:EQUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

E-QURE Corp. engages in providing medical devices. Its product includes the Bioelectrical Signal Therapy, which is used to treat chronic wounds which include Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure (Decubitus) Ulcers and Vascular (Arterial and Venous) Leg Ulcers. The company was founded on August 31, 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

