Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.82 EPS

Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.82), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duos Technologies Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

DUOT traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.88. The company had a trading volume of 39,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,420. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81. Duos Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Duos Technologies Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) by 5,100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Duos Technologies Group were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

