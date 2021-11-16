Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DPM. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$7.32 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$11.50 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of DPM stock opened at C$9.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.09. The stock has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$7.18 and a 52-week high of C$9.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 7.62%.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total transaction of C$82,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,555.60. Also, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. purchased 771,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.53 per share, with a total value of C$5,807,889.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 771,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,807,889. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,053,300 shares of company stock worth $8,017,377.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

