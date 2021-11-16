Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.91.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist upped their price target on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 7.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 12.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 134,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at $624,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRE traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,997. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.16. Duke Realty has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $57.98. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

