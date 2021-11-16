Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Director Lisa M. Campbell Sells 3,200 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 3,200 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $86,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $26.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,921,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,480,249. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.59. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,188,000 after acquiring an additional 387,049 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,593,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,325,000 after buying an additional 1,528,369 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,381,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Dropbox by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,460,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,130,000 after buying an additional 710,867 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Dropbox by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,708,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,344,000 after buying an additional 1,211,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DBX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.