Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$32.00 to C$42.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dream Unlimited traded as high as C$34.71 and last traded at C$34.58, with a volume of 41665 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.03.

Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.81. The company has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -616.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$29.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Dream Unlimited’s payout ratio is currently -482.14%.

About Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

