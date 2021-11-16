Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dream Finders Homes Inc. is a homebuilding company. It operates principally in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland. Dream Finders Homes Inc. is based in Jacksonville, FL. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DFH. Zelman & Associates upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFH opened at $18.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.70. Dream Finders Homes has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $36.60.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29). Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 37.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 26,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $521,939.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,289,720 shares of company stock worth $23,166,753 over the last 90 days. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,674,000. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,098,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,413,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,533,000 after buying an additional 35,064 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 257.0% during the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,207,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,923,000 after buying an additional 869,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,873,000 after buying an additional 402,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

