DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Shares Gap Down to $33.74

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.74, but opened at $31.12. DoubleVerify shares last traded at $31.30, with a volume of 8,939 shares traded.

DV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.07.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $203,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Company Profile (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.