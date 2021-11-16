DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Shares Gap Down to $33.74

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.74, but opened at $31.12. DoubleVerify shares last traded at $31.30, with a volume of 8,939 shares traded.
DV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.07.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $203,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DoubleVerify Company Profile (NYSE:DV)
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
