Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG) Insider Diana Eilert Buys 18,414 Shares of Stock

Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG) insider Diana Eilert acquired 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$5.51 ($3.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$101,461.14 ($72,472.24).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.85.

Get Domain Holdings Australia alerts:

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, August 22nd. Domain Holdings Australia’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Domain Holdings Australia Limited operates as a real estate media and technology services company that focuses on the property market in Australia. It operates through three segments: Core Digital, Consumer Solutions and Other, and Print segments. The company offers residential, commercial, and rural property marketing services through its listings portals on desktop and mobile, as well as through social media and print magazines.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Domain Holdings Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domain Holdings Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.