Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.980-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $345 million-$375 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $389.77 million.Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.520-$4.020 EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,783. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $86.06 and a one year high of $104.74.

In other news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $171,688.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $2,578,371.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,857 shares of company stock worth $5,962,301 over the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

