Dogecoin (DOGE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.10 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $31.66 billion and approximately $2.10 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.42 or 0.00390573 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000408 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,140,677,598 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

