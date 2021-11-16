DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 51.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,053 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,342,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.20.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $263.71 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The stock has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.64 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.88 and a 200-day moving average of $264.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

