Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.10.

Docebo stock opened at $71.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.18 and a 200 day moving average of $67.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.79. Docebo has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $92.75.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. As a group, analysts predict that Docebo will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Docebo by 51.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 15.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 44.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Docebo by 93.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Docebo by 13.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

