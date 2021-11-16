DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.70 Million

Analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) will post sales of $70.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.40 million. DMC Global posted sales of $57.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full-year sales of $259.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $258.70 million to $259.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $325.95 million, with estimates ranging from $312.00 million to $339.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital raised DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust raised its position in DMC Global by 24.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in DMC Global by 3.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in DMC Global by 576.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DMC Global by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DMC Global by 3.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOOM traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $42.69. 2,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,319. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.79. DMC Global has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $799.37 million, a PE ratio of 469.56, a PEG ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.15.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

