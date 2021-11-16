Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have GBX 295 ($3.85) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 396 ($5.17).

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 331 ($4.32) to GBX 367 ($4.79) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Peel Hunt lowered their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and set an add rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and set an add rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 333.71 ($4.36).

Shares of LON DLG opened at GBX 276 ($3.61) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 293.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 295.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of £3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 10.45. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 273.65 ($3.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 342.10 ($4.47).

In other Direct Line Insurance Group news, insider Danuta Gray bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08) per share, with a total value of £51,480 ($67,258.95).

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

