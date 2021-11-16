Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 108,900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,979 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Diodes were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 874.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Diodes by 285.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 95.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Diodes news, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $4,832,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,532,492.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,038 shares in the company, valued at $32,394,477. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,709 shares of company stock worth $12,992,238. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $108.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.10. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $61.74 and a 12 month high of $111.35.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut their price objective on Diodes to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

