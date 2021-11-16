Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Price Target Raised to $330.00

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $180.00 to $330.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.40.

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $342.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.98. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $364.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.77%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $320,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 650.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

