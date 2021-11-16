DigitalBits Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.67 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 16th. DigitalBits has a market cap of $575.86 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $201.08 or 0.00332192 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011373 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00008912 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006054 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00010479 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

