Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the October 14th total of 208,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,471,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DLOC stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. 4,175,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,872,649. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. Digital Locations has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.12.

Digital Locations, Inc operates as an early stage developer and acquirer of cell tower sites for 5G services. It intends to develop a portfolio of cell tower sites to help meet the demand of 5G networks. The company was founded on August 25, 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA.

