Diane C. Young Sells 4,600 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) SVP Diane C. Young sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $197,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CLDX traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.87. The stock had a trading volume of 248,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,354. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 2.74. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $57.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.05.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 891.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 10.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 9.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

