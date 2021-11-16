Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on November 17th

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Diana Shipping has a payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Diana Shipping to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Shares of DSX stock opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $426.55 million, a PE ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $6.36.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,794 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 860,453 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 155,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 20.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.