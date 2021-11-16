Dialight (LON:DIA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $329.52

Dialight plc (LON:DIA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 329.52 ($4.31) and traded as high as GBX 349 ($4.56). Dialight shares last traded at GBX 337.50 ($4.41), with a volume of 10,862 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 357.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 329.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £110.06 million and a P/E ratio of -22.96.

In other Dialight news, insider Gotthard Haug acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 370 ($4.83) per share, for a total transaction of £9,250 ($12,085.18).

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

