DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for DexCom in a research note issued on Friday, November 12th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. William Blair also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.44.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $641.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $570.86 and a 200-day moving average of $482.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DexCom has a 12-month low of $311.01 and a 12-month high of $653.99. The firm has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.74, a PEG ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.73.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in DexCom by 765.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $243,723,000 after purchasing an additional 394,204 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth $141,443,000. Amundi purchased a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth $140,009,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,817,964,000 after acquiring an additional 287,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.24, for a total transaction of $258,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,078 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.40, for a total transaction of $556,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $20,130,040. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

