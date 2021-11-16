Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Devon Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.64.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $43.18 on Monday. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $44.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.11.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,850 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 379,026 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 63,900 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 89,683 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 486,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 228,468 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.