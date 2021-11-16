Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) a €27.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ARL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($33.29) target price on Aareal Bank in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €32.30 ($38.00) target price on Aareal Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Aareal Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €26.72 ($31.44).

Shares of Aareal Bank stock opened at €27.98 ($32.92) on Friday. Aareal Bank has a fifty-two week low of €17.85 ($21.00) and a fifty-two week high of €29.90 ($35.18). The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of -18.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is €25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is €22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

