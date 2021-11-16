Despegar.com (DESP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect Despegar.com to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 76.05% and a negative return on equity of 140.97%. On average, analysts expect Despegar.com to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DESP opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $805.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Despegar.com has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Despegar.com stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 752,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.07% of Despegar.com worth $9,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Despegar.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

