Desjardins Downgrades Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) to Sell

Desjardins lowered shares of Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

CVE PGM opened at C$0.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$434.50 million and a PE ratio of -12.07. Pure Gold Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.81 and a 52-week high of C$3.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62.

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Pure Gold Mining will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

