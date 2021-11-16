DerivaDAO (DDX) Price Hits $5.53 on Top Exchanges

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $5.53 or 0.00009110 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $144.24 million and approximately $592,005.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00069438 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00071594 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00094609 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,700.92 or 1.00036871 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,282.10 or 0.07057017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.