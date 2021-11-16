Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years.

NYSE VCF opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.58. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.00% of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It intends to provide current income exempt from both regular federal income tax and Colorado state income tax, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

