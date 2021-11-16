Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.
Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years.
NYSE VCF opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.58. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $15.50.
Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It intends to provide current income exempt from both regular federal income tax and Colorado state income tax, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
