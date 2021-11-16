Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Announces Earnings Results

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS DPSI remained flat at $$2.00 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Decisionpoint Systems has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05.

Several research firms have recently commented on DPSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Decisionpoint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Decisionpoint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services.

