Decibel Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Given New C$0.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Decibel Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:DBCCF opened at $0.18 on Monday. Decibel Cannabis has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22.
Decibel Cannabis Company Profile
