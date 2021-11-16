Decibel Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Given New C$0.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Decibel Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:DBCCF opened at $0.18 on Monday. Decibel Cannabis has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22.

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

