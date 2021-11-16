David S. Black Sells 1,000 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Stock

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $52,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $53.36 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.82 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

BWXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist dropped their price target on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on BWX Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.