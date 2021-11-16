Darwinia Network (RING) Trading 13.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Darwinia Network (CURRENCY:RING) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. Darwinia Network has a market capitalization of $40.85 million and approximately $5.62 million worth of Darwinia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Darwinia Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0804 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Darwinia Network has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Darwinia Network Coin Profile

RING is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2016. Darwinia Network’s total supply is 2,092,473,668 coins and its circulating supply is 507,856,580 coins. Darwinia Network’s official website is darwinia.network . Darwinia Network’s official message board is medium.com/@DarwiniaNetwork . Darwinia Network’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Darwinia Network is an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. “

Darwinia Network Coin Trading

