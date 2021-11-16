DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 377.14% and a negative return on equity of 66.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRIO traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.28. 9,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,238. The stock has a market cap of $269.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.32. DarioHealth has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

In other DarioHealth news, CEO Erez Raphael sold 30,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $577,957.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dror Bacher sold 4,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $83,202.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,454 shares of company stock worth $1,482,518 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in DarioHealth in the third quarter valued at about $412,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in DarioHealth in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 138.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 16,120 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 316.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 706.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DRIO shares. TheStreet cut DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Aegis lowered their price objective on DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DarioHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.35.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.