Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DNMR traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.63. 149,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,469. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.39. Danimer Scientific has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a current ratio of 15.59.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Danimer Scientific will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $165,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,254,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,204,000 after buying an additional 3,103,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 3,186.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,778,000 after buying an additional 1,229,987 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,962,000 after buying an additional 875,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,689,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

