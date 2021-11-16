Dana L. Huber Purchases 2,000 Shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Stock

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Director Dana L. Huber purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FCAP traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,157. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.48. First Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $70.65. The firm has a market cap of $142.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of -0.04.

Get First Capital alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Capital by 96.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in First Capital by 159.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,722 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in First Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.