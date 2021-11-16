Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Short Interest Update

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 76.6% from the October 14th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTRC remained flat at $$4.65 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,721. Dakota Territory Resource has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39.

About Dakota Territory Resource

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its projects include Blind Gold, City Creek, and Homestake Paleoplacer property. The company was founded on February 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Lead, SD.

