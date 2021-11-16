Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Short Interest Update

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 76.6% from the October 14th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DTRC remained flat at $$4.65 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,721. Dakota Territory Resource has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39.
About Dakota Territory Resource
